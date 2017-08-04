4 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: No Campaign T-Shirts, Caps Allowed at Polling Stations - NEC

By Marie Anne Dushimimana

Voters will not be allowed to cast their vote if dressed in attire that promotes specific candidates or party.

According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), the campaign period ended on Thursday, August 3, at 6am. Beyond that, all campaign related events and materials are prohibited.

"It's unacceptable to continue with any form of campaign whether by wearing promotional clothes, keeping car stickers on, carrying flags and wearing scarves, caps or T-shirts. All of these materials are forbidden," Moise Bukasa, the public relations and communication officer at NEC said.

"On Election Day, those wearing the promotional material will be asked to return home and change before being allowed to vote," Bukasa said.

Rules governing elections in Rwanda prohibit wearing clothes with candidate's pictures and symbols as well as other forms of campaigning after the campaigns have officially closed.

However, this directive is only effective up to when the polls close across the country.

"People will be allowed to put on their candidates' promotional clothes immediately after polls end - at 3pm," Bukasa added.

Police spokesperson Theos Badege said that officers on the streets were yesterday asking drivers to pull campaign-related stickers off their vehicles.

