Rwandans in U.S., Canada Go to Polls

Polls for Rwanda presidential elections have opened in the United States of America and Canada, less than 24 hours to the Election Day in Rwanda.

Shortly the polls opened in Washington D.C, Rwandan Ambassador to the US, Mathilde Mukantabana‏, tweeted: "@RwandaInUSA team casting their votes. Making history; realizing #Rwanda's bright reality. #RwandaDecides".

There are 10 polling sites in the United States and four in Canada.

Polls have already closed at the Rwandan embassy in China but voting in the Diaspora can go on until midnight local time in the respective jurisdictions.

Rwandans inside the country will go to the polls tomorrow starting 7a.m.

The election pits incumbent President Paul Kagame, of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), against Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.