Rwanda: 'True Promises' to Perform at Nazarene Church

Rwandan Local gospel music group 'True Promises' will this Sunday perform at the Remera-based Nazarene Church in a live concert dubbed "Sing like never before".

In an interview with The New Times, Alex Furaha, the assistant representative of the group, promised a 'hot' evening of praise and worship.

"We have been preparing and we feel ready for it, we are also praying to God that people will come to worship. It will be really hot in Remera on Sunday," he said.

The concert is scheduled to start at 2pm and end at 7pm. It will also feature Sauti ya Ushindi, another Kigali-based rising local gospel group.

'True Promises' is fast becoming a favourite of Rwandan gospel music lovers. With songs like Mana uri Imbaraga, Yesu ni we bwugamo, Wadushyize ahakwiriye, Nzamunambaho, among others, the group has reached out to many in Rwanda, and countries like Uganda, Burundi, and Congo. since it was established in 2011.