Mozambique: PM Urges Increased Economic Cooperation With Vietnam

Hanoi — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario declared in Hanoi on Tuesday that the combination of Mozambique's potential and Vietnam's experience in socio-economic development could raise economic cooperation between the two countries to the same level as their “excellent” political relations.

Rosario was speaking at a banquet offered by his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on the second day of his official visit to Vietnam.

He added that, with greater participation by businesses, both publicly and privately owned, Mozambique and Vietnam can capitalise on their potential with advantages for both countries.

“We believe that, with the strengthening of our cooperation, we will be able to obtain mutually advantageous gains, taking into account that Vietnam has long experience in the four areas which Mozambican has chosen as catalysts, particularly agriculture”, the Prime Minister said. (The other three key areas are tourism, energy and infrastructures).

Rosario stressed that Mozambique has vast agricultural potential. It has about 36 million hectares of arable land, but currently only 5.4 million hectares are under cultivation.

The government had chosen the four catalysts, he said, “in order to maximise the potential and the opportunities that our country presents, so as to increase agricultural production and productivity, with our eyes fixed on food and nutritional security as well as on increasing exports”.

Other key objectives, Rosario continued, were to make Mozambique a world class tourist destination; to increase the country's energy generation capacity so that it can meet domestic demand and export power to other members of SADC (Southern African Development Community); and to improve transport logistics, while making Mozambique a key link between SADC countries and the rest of the world.

Rosario believed that pursuing these actions will contribute to diversifying the country's productive base, alongside the exploitation of its abundant mineral resources. This, he said, “will allow the creation of more jobs, generate income, and make our economy resilient to adverse shocks”.