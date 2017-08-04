Rwanda: Rayon Sports Confirm Simba SC Friendly

Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports have confirmed a preseason friendly match against Simba SC on August 8 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on the ocassion of the Tanzanian club's 81st anniversary.

The team will travel on August 6, two days before the game, and head coach Olivier Karekezi believes the game will provide him the best opportunity to have a better look at his players in a competitive environment.

"From every angle you look at it, this game will greatly benefit us and hopefully we will play more warm-up matches before the start of the season," Karekezi said on Wednesday evening.

Before traveling to Dar es Salaam, Rayon Sports will face a select side comprising of "volunteer players' in a training match on Saturday at Mumena Stadium.

Tanzanian Premier League giants Simba, under Cameroonian coach Joseph Omog, are also preparing for the next season, which kicks off on August 26.

Simba will also use the day to unveil new kits for the 2017/18 season, introduce their squad for the forthcoming season and award outstanding players.

The new faces include; Amavubi captain Haruna Niyonzima; Ebusua Dwarfs and Nicholas Gyan (both from Ghana); John Bocco, Aishi Manula, Salim Mbonde, Shomari Kapombe and Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi.

Meanwhile, Karekezi also confirmed that midfielder Innocent 'Di Maria' Habyarimana is training with the league champions with view to get a contract.

The Rwanda international joins centre-back Faustin Usengimana and right-winger Djamal Mwiseneza on trials at Rayon Sports. The trio was released by APR after the end of last season.

Regarding the trio's situation, Karekezi said: "It will depend on their performance and if they make it, I hope they can sign but they need more work because their levels have declined."