4 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Anti-State Capture Death Squad' Case Set for Trial

Photo: Arrive Alive
Golf GTI used by the Hawks division of the South African Police Service (file photo).

The case against the man accused of hatching a plot to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, his Cabinet ministers and members of the Gupta family is ready to proceed to trial, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Elvis Ramosebudi made a brief appearance in court on Friday morning. He is out on R3 000 bail.

Prosecutor Johan Badenhorst said they had disclosed the docket and certain video recordings, and that the matter was ready to proceed to trial.

In the statement read in court on May 5, the Hawks claimed that Ramosebudi had promised to kill Zuma and his whole "state capture" machinery.

According to the Hawks, Ramosebudi said State Security Minister David Mahlobo would be the first target of the so-called "Anti-State Capture Death Squad".

Other names on the "state capture" letter included Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta, Varun Gupta, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams, Zuma's son Duduzane, SARS boss Tom Moyane, and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe.

He allegedly told them that he had sniper rifles and poisoned food to carry out assassinations. He also said he had a sniper team of six. He claimed they had been trained.

The targets would allegedly be murdered to prevent the ANC losing the 2019 election, and would result in a civil war.

They would be murdered in their homes to make it seem like house robberies.

The matter was postponed to September 11 for the trial and plea.

Source: News24

