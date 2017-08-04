4 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: State Minister of Finance Alemayehu Loses Impunity

The Parliament has revoked the impunity of Alemayehu Gujo, state minister of Finance & Economic Cooperation, in its urgent meeting held today. Getachew Ambaye, attorney general, proposed the revocation of the privilege of being protected from any legal suits being brought against him.

Alemayehu has been accused of awarding three contracts worth 26.2 million dollars to two companies that did not take part in a bidding process and receiving 500,000 Br in bribery.

His immunity was given in accordance with article 54(6) of the Constitution which clearly stipulates that no member of the Parliament shall be prosecuted or arrested without the permission of the Parliament.

"There is nothing which I regret," Alemayehu said during the meeting. "I believe that there is justice in the country, the main impunity is justice."

All members of the Parliament except Alemayehu voted for the revocation of his immunity. He, however, remained abstinent during the voting against his immunity.

