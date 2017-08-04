4 August 2017

National Union of Mineworkers (Gauteng)

South Africa: NUM Is Deeply Worried About the Possible Retrenchment of Around 10 000 Workers at Sibanye Gold Operations in South Africa

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is shocked and disgusted after it received Section 189 notice today from Sibanye Gold to retrench 7 400 permanent employees at Beatrix West and Cooke Operations. The number excludes close to 3 000 contractors who are also facing these retrenchments.

The NUM strongly condemns in the strongest words possible the blackmail unleashed by mining companies led by Sibanye Gold, AngloGold Ashanti and Bokoni Platinum mine in announcing these massive retrenchments.

The NUM strongly condemns these irresponsible companies. The jobs bloodbath is a clear attack on the working class, communities and the poor, a direct attack on mine workers in particular.

