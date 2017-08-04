4 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gilbert Deya Taken to Milimani Court

By Sam Kiplagat

Controversial preacher Gilbert Deya has been taken to court, hours after his extradition from Britain.

Mr Deya was presented in a Milimani court in Nairobi on Friday to face child trafficking charges.

PROBE

The controversial preacher, famously known for the 'miracle babies' saga, arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 4.40am Friday aboard a Kenya Airways Flight from London.

He was taken to court after interrogation at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The self-proclaimed bishop of a church in Peckham in South London is accused of stealing babies and lying to infertile couples that he could give them 'miracle babies'.

He is alleged to have stolen five babies in Kenya between 1999 and 2004.

More follows.

