4 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: H_art the Band Land Sponsorship Deal with Danish Beer

Photo: Nairobi News
Members of H_art the Band with Mads Galsgaard, Carlsberg Kenya General Manger.

Kenya's neo Soul Afro-pop group H_art the Band  has landed a sponsorship deal with Danish beer Tuborg.

The beer brand has promised to support more Kenyan musicians develop their music.

According to Mads Galsgaard, Carlsberg Kenya General Manger, the campaign will focus on rising stars.

Under the terms of the campaign, fans can listen and download sponsored musicians like H_art the Band Tuborg ' s website and key in Open for Fun

"It is about Tuborg supporting the music community both like places like Koroga Festival where you can find international stars performing along local stars and supporting rising stars from Kenya like H_art the Band," Mr Galsgaard told Nairobi News.

He disclosed that the brand has been supporting H_art the Band since launch in the Kenyan market because "we felt the love."

Members of H_art the Band said they are happy working with Tuborg because they are open to new ideas.

"H_art the Band is all about creativity and Tuborg is going to make the music industry better with H_art the Band in it."

Tuborg is a Danish brewing company founded in 1873. It is part of Carlsberg Group.

