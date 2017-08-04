Malawi: Blantyre to Have New Police Station

Blantyre — Approximately half a billion kwacha has been set aside for the construction of a new Blantyre Police Station Office Complex which is expected to start before the end of this year.

The police station is expected to be constructed in-between Government Offices Complex Building and the Old Boma buildings in Blantyre.

In a statement made available to the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, Chairperson for Blantyre Community Policing Forum, Misheck Munthali, said the Architectural plan for the station is already out and groundwork will start soon.

He said the office will have modern facilities including a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) control room to enable officers monitor traffic and the streets.

"We hope the construction of these offices will not only add beauty to the country's commercial capital but also motivate the police officers to work harder and effectively as they will be operating in a conducive environment. Besides, it will also tighten the security of people and property as the offices will have modern technologies," he said.

Munthali urged government to ensure speedy processing all logistical arrangements so that the project is completed in time. He also appealed to government to ensure transparency and accountability in all the stages of the project to avert any corruption from taking place.

Commenting on the allocation of the funds, Munthali said: "we believe more funds will be made available in the subsequent national budgets."

Meanwhile, a random interview conducted by Mana within Blantyre established that many people are excited with the development urging relevant authorities to speed up its implementation.

Chisomo Phiri, a vendor who sells second hand cell phones in Blantyre Market said the new police station will go a long way in stepping up security.

Blantyre Police Station is currently operating within the premises of Department of Works near Wenela Bus Depot.