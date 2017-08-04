Malawi: Tempers Flare During Nsanje Council Meeting

Tempers flared at Nsanje District Council's chamber on Monday morning where members of the council took turns to fault their secretariat for failing to produce minutes of the previous meeting held ten months ago, resulting in calling off of the day's meeting.

Several people who spoke on the matter in the meeting questioned the commitment of council officials towards their work.

All the ward councilors except Council Chairperson, Mabvuto Kamba, who chaired the meeting, said the officials have failed the people of Nsanje.

"The council secretariat is not doing us good. Let them pack their things and leave the district. We are very tired of them," said Councilor Bester Chiungano of Matundu Ward.

However, Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West, Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga, differed with Chiungano as he urged the secretariat only to improve on the compilation of minutes as they are crucial not only in any full council meeting but also in monitoring progress of various projects.

His sentiments were echoed by Traditional Authority Mbenje who openly criticized the council officials saying they can do better.

"We want our secretariat to be more sensitive with these issues. We cannot come here and expect us to transact business without previous meeting minutes. The secretariat should improve on that," said TA Mbenje.

Tension continued outside the chamber as ward councilors and other council members pressed for payment of both transport and sitting allowances.

The council however refused to bow down to such demands for fear of audit queries as the participants only accessed transport reimbursements.

Nsanje District Council Chief Administrative Officer Redgson Mkolombwe who was in attendance refused to comment on the matter.