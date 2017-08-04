Mozambique: Manica to Distribute 1.2 Million Mosquito Nets

Manica — The Health Ministry, in partnership with the Mozambican Non-government Organization Foundation for Community Development (FDC), on Monday launched a new campaign for the distribution of 1.2 impregnated mosquito nets in the central province of Manica.

The aim is reduce the number of malaria cases, which is the first cause of mortality in Mozambique and the main cause of hospitalization. The population of Manica is estimated at 1.6 million.

The campaign will run for one week and will cover twelve districts of Manica, including Gondola, Manica, Báruè, Vanduzi and Chimoio which are the most affected.

Recent data from the Health Ministry indicate that malaria cases increased 60 per cent in the first half of 2017 year compared to the same period last year.

FDC's executive director, Zélia Menete, said that health authorities have been given the task of mosquito nets distribution.

"Everyone knows that malaria kills. In our communities we have seen people suffering from malaria caused by mosquitos. The aim of this initiative is to reduce these cases of malaria", said Menete.

"These mosquito nets you will receive are to be used when you go to sleep. You must protect your families. The program is being implemented all over the country. Now we are here in Manica, similar events have taken place in other provinces of the country", she explained.

According to Menete, a number of brigades are working all over the district to fast track the process, which should be completed within one week. "Every family will have mosquito nets".

In Manica, the distribution campaign was officially launched in Vanduzi district and witnessed by the local residents, district government officials and guests.

Speaking during the ceremony, the governor of Manica province, Alberto Mondlane, advised the population to make proper use of the mosquito nets to prevent the spread of malaria.

Mondlane stressed that the fight against malaria is everyone's duty, so the government has made efforts to provide the population with mosquito nets.

"The government has spent a lot of money with these nets. The aim is to make sure that people stay healthy because we know that if you stay healthy you will be able to work and develop the country. That's why we must preserve the nets and make proper use for the eradication of from our communities", Mondlane said.

He pointed out that by making good use of the mosquito nets is to value the efforts made by the government, which even with meagre resources managed to create the right conditions to ensure that people stay healthy.

He advised people to avoid using mosquito nets for fishing. "These nets are for you to use when you go to bed. They are prepared with products that will keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes and catching malaria.

Let us collaborate in the fight against this evil".