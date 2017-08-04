Angola: Creators Urged to Work On Society Awareness

Luanda — Artists of most varied cultural areas must work to sensitize and moralize society in ways that contribute to an increasingly healthy nation, said Thursday the State secretary for Culture Cornelio Calei.

The State secretary said so while he was participating in a lecture on "The artist and the vote" addressed to the art makers in a promotion of the National Union of Plastic Artists (UNAP).

The government official emphasized that artists are the perpetrators of the country in a perpetual and symbolic way, and should serve as an influencer to vote consciously and wisely, thinking about the future of the Nation.

He said each work to be created must be symbolic and cultural in order to shape the minds of the citizen and help overcome obstacles, considering the artist and the front line in the creation of national identity with his / her works and position in society.