Lubango — Angolans should respond to their social responsibility or commitment to voting as a mission assigned by God.

This was said in Lubango, southern Huíla province, by the Saurimo (northeastern Lunda Sul province) Diocese bishop, Manuel Imbamba.

Manuel Imbamba was speaking during a homage to Monsenhor Gerardo Namolo (Lubango Diocese emeritus viçar), for his 50 years serving the gospel.

He said Christians must assign to fellow-Christians what God has assigned to them.

By voting, he added, "we will be good servers and good workers, and this is the way that we, Angolans, are invited to travel in this important moment of our history, building the bridges of communion and fraternity, stimulating a sound cohabitation in plurality, opening the games to permanent dialogue, tolerance and respect for the dignity of others, thus enjoying an environment of joy."

Imbamba who is CEAST's vice president, spoke of the need for an environment of trust and freedom, aiming at the major good that is the nation, stressing that Angola is not a political party.

General elections will be held on 23 August 2017 with the participation of five political parties and one coalition. They are the ruling MPLA party and opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA and APN and CASA-CE coalition.