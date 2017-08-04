Gaborone — Local volleyball giant Kalavango has embarked on a three-day trip to South Africa in a bid to boost team spirit.

The 30 member travelling party, including players and team officials, left for Durban on Thursday and will return to Gaborone on Sunday.

Kalavango chairman Chopdat Gaetshajwe said the purpose of their tour is team building, networking and benchmarking with clubs in Durban.

"This retreat is going to benefit the club a lot.

The networking and benchmarking is going to benefit the players and on the management side. We will also share points with well-established clubs in Durban," said Gaetshajwe, who also explained that they want to keep the players focused while the local league is still inactive.

Kalavango will represent Botswana at the Zone 6 Club Championships which will be held in Zimbabwe in December.

Although the team will play beach volleyball and an indoor match against a Kwa Zulu Natal University team, the club's public relations officer Monica Alfred said their main mission is to help the team refresh and bond.

She further said they will use the trip to celebrate their past achievements which includes winning the ladies BMW Capital Motors Cup this year, doing well in the league last year, as well as individual awards won by Kalavango players in both the cup and the league.

Alfred thanked Vincent Excellence Tours for sponsoring the trip with P35 000 plus branded t-shirts.

She said the company has supported the Kalavango for the past five years including sponsoring the club's player of the season award since 2014.

Vincent Mongati of Vincent Excellence Tours said his company was attracted by Kalavango's principles of professionalism, adding that winning the BMW Capital Motors Cup had shown that the club was hungry for success.

Source : BOPA