Gaborone — Tomorrow, all eyes will be on local athletes who are representing Botswana at the IAAF World Championship. And looking at the athletes, Botswana's prospect for more than one medal has never been this high;

NIJEL AMOS

Date of Birth: 15 Mar 1994

Home Village: Marobela

Personal Best: 1:41.73

Season Best: 1:43.18

Event: 800 metres

Amos knows what it takes to win a medal as he once won the only medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, at the same stadium. Since moving to USA under the Oregon Track Club, the Marobela born lad has changed his running strategy of chasing the pace maker, something which might work for him .

Threats: Kenyan Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir.

BABOLOKI THEBE

Date of Birth: 18 Mar 1997

Home Village: Ramonaka

Personal Best: 44.02

Season Best: 44.02

Event: 400 metres

Hurricane, who is a new comer in the 400 metres event, has proved over time that he is for the future. Straight from a recurring injury, he took the Diamond League circuit by storm and is currently leading the log with 35 points. He has what it takes to finish at the podium given that he is an underdog and a lot is not said about him. He will therefore approach the competition without pressure. He is perceived as one of Botswana's' greatest athletes and he has character. Once he is on the track, for him it becomes "Everyman for himself and God for us all"

Threats: Rusheen McDonald of Jamaica, Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa, USA's Fred Kerley and LaShwawn Merritt and Bahamas sprinter, Steven Gardiner

ISAAC MAKWALA

Date of Birth: 29 Sep 1986

Home Village: Tutume

Personal Best: 43.72(19.77 in 200 metres)

Season Best: 43.84(19.77 in 200 metres)

Event: 400 and 200 metres

A veteran runner who is yet to win a silver ware at a major competition (Olympics,World Championships), he stands a very good chance to bring a medal home . His current form has send shock waves amonghis track nemesis. On his day, Makwala is capable of matching all dangerous athletes pound for pound and his experience in international competition will definitely come in handy for him, given that he knows their strengths and weaknesses.

Threats: Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa, USA's Fred Kerley and LaShwawn Merritt and Bahamas sprinter, Steven Gardiner.

KARABO SIBANDA

Date of Birth: 2 Jul 1998

Home Village: Maun

Personal Best: 44.25

Season Best: 45.05

Event: 400 metres

The youngest of them all, he has what it takes to take the world by storm. He started the season very well but let down by an injury during the Prefontaine classic meet in Eugene in May and since then he has never competed until recently when he finished on position five with a time of 45.74 at the IAAF Madrid World Challenge. The 2016 World Junior Championships Bronze medallists has a big heart and he is not easily intimidated by veteran athletes.

Threats: Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa, USA's Fred Kerley and LaShwawn Merritt and Bahamas sprinter, Steven Gardiner

AMANTLE MONTSHO

Date of Birth: 4 Jul 1983

Home Village: Maun

Personal Best: 49.33

Season Best: 51.38

Event: 400 metres

She is the 2011 World Championships winner and a runners up in 2013. She is not new to the big stage and despite a drought of race in preparing for the competitions, she is capable of pulling a very big surprise in London given that she seems to be very determined to have a memorable come back. Therefore anything is possible for the seasoned athlete.

Threats: Shaunae Miller-Uibo from Bahamas, Jamaica's Stephanie Ann McPherson Novlene Williams-Mills and USA's Allyson Felix, Phyllis Francis, Natasha Hastings and Quanera Hayes.

LYDIA JELE

Date of Birth: 22 Jun 1990

Home Village: Gobojango

Personal Best: 50.32

Season Best: 50.32

Event: 400 metres

Slowly but surely she is coming up to be a house hold name. She has competed in numerous meet in the event recording impressive times. She is also a hard worker at training and it remains to be seen if she will make a mark at the World Championships.

Threats: Shaunae Miller-Uibo from Bahamas, Jamaica's Stephanie Ann McPherson Novlene Williams-Mills and USA's Allyson Felix, Phyllis Francis, Natasha Hastings and Quanera Hayes.

CHRISTINE BOTLOGETSWE

Date of Birth: 1 Oct 1995

Home Village: Rakops

Personal Best: 51.82

Season Best: 51.82

Event: 400 metres

A fighter on track, although her preparations were suspect, like a lioness on a good day she can shock the world. Her biggest weapon is her confidence.

Threats: Shaunae Miller-Uibo from Bahamas, Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson Novlene Williams-Mills and USA's Allyson Felix, Phyllis Francis, Natasha Hastings and Quanera Hayes.

Relay Men;

Nijel Amos, Baboloki Thebe, Isaac Makwala, Karabo Sibanda, Leaname Maotoanong

Onkabetse Nkobolo.

All eyes will be on Botswana men's relay team as different athletics pundits, have predicted that if there is any team that is capable of stopping USA dominance it is Botswana.

During the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 held at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, it was the Botswana quartet which gave the Americans a run for their money.

They were saved by the fact that Baboloki Thebe and Isaac Makwala entered the race with injuries.Team Botswana finished on position two.

This time Botswana looks more than ready and with Nijel Amos in the mix, there is no doubt that should both proceed to the finals, it is the London Olympic track that is going to suffer.

Threats: USA, and Jamaica

RELAY WOMEN

Amantle Montsho, Christene Botlogetswe, Lydia Jele, Oarabile Babolayi, Galefele Moroko.

Botswana queens made history at the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas 2017 when they qualified for the World Championship for the first time in history, after finishing on position six. However,

World Championships are a total different ball game and expectations are that they will improve their standing in London.

Threats: United States, Poland, Jamaica, Great Britain and Australia.

Source : BOPA