Botswana: Govt Supports Farming

Serowe — President Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has reassured farmers that government's commitment towards agriculture will continue undiminished.

Speaking at the official opening of Serowe District Show, President Khama said that there was a clear demonstration of commitment towards agriculture through increased investment in areas such as research and development as seen through institutions such as Botswana Vaccine Institute.

At the show themed "Agriculture, the driving force behind food security" President Khama found that the theme resonated well with the recent reconfiguration of ministries, 'whereby the mandate of the agriculture ministry was made crystal clear through underscoring that it is the ministry responsible for agriculture development and food security.'

"I wish to reiterate that identifying and improving breeds to ensure local suitability to local conditions remains priority," President Khama said.

President Khama also said that they had identified agriculture as one of the vital sectors that could contribute towards comprehensive economic diversity of the country from being a mineral -led economy.

By so doing, President Khama said government had been channeling funds into agriculture through various programmes such as Young Farmers Fund, LIMID and ISPAAD.

To augment efforts to position agriculture as one of the catalysts towards economic diversification, President Khama said that the sector had also benefitted from Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP).

Under this programme the sector benefitted through grading of roads towards production areas, electrification of production clusters and construction of service centres, among other things.

President Khama said that government programmes were aimed at complementing efforts of farmers to help achieve their objectives especially ensuring food security.

"I am of the conviction that a platform like this one is not only critical for farmers but, it also accords consumers an opportunity to meet with all stakeholders, in the process also affording them opportunities to see firsthand the quality of products," President Khama said about the Serowe District Show.

He said that the show accorded farmers a chance to benchmark and network with the best in the sector.

President Khama also found that the show did not only promote the agricultural sector but, benefitted other sectors like in transport and logistics, catering and other small and medium enterprises.

He said that though a principal export market, it was crucial to avoid overreliance on European Union as a single market for Botswana beef since the markets were unpredictable.

As a result government has been seeking alternative markets in other regions, President Khama said.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Development and Food Security, Mr Kgotla Autlwetse said that agriculture was the first occupation of humanity and therefore a foundation for all other industries.

"Through the new ministry strategy 2017-2023, national food security shall be realised," said Mr Autlwetse.

He lauded the private sector for what he termed a sterling job saying the show epitomised their worth. He found that the private sector immensely branded the show and professionalised its logistics.

