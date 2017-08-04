Dundo — The president of opposition UNITA, Isaias Samakuva, presented Thursday the electoral manifesto of his party to university students of the High Polytechnic School of Cuango municipality eastern Lunda Norte province.

The candidate for the president of the Republic, traveling Malanje, by land, was received early in the afternoon on the bridge over the Lui River in Xá Muteba by the UNITA provincial secretary, Domingos Oliveira.

According to the Secretary for Communication and Marketing, Mendes Gilberto, Isaías Samakuva visits Cuango municipal market Thursday to talk to the population about the UNITA governance program eyeing the August 23 elections.

On Friday August 4, UNITA leader leads a mass political rally in Cafunfo village and then travels to Dundo for other rally and participates in a lecture in the hall of Pedadagogical High School of Lunda Norte.