Luanda — The ruling MPLA party presidential candidate pledged Thursday investment in works and staff training to develop tourism in the country in order to attract more investment and better welcome visitors.

This was during the party's State-run Rádio Nacional de Angola broadcasting under the ongoing electoral campaign airtime ahead of the forthcoming 23 August election.

Reiterating priority to the tourism, the politician predicted a 70 percent increase in national tourism and 30 percent in foreign tourism, should the political organisation wins the forthcoming election.

The candidate boasted of existing conditions to develop tourism.

He spoke of organising structures, such as airports and hotels as well as train human resources and facilitating access to visas.

João Lourenço referred to the tourism as "non-polluting activity, generating skilled jobs and attracting source of foreign exchange to the country.

The candidate recalled some investments made

in recent years such publicising of natural beauty and Angolan culture which led to the recognition of Mbanza Kongo city (northern province of Zaire), as a world heritage site.

The ruling MPLA candidate also quoted other areas like urbanisation of cities, improvement of transport, airports, roads and railways, construction of new hotels and international standards resorts, as having benefited from investments.

Founded in 1956, MPLA currently has 175 MPs in the National Assembly, following the 2012 general elections in which the party scooped 4,135,503 votes, accounted for 71.84 percent.