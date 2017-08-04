3 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football / Chan - Angolan Referees Officiate Cote d'Ivoire, Niger Match

Luanda — Angolan international referee Hélder Martins was appointed to officiate Cote d'Ivoire and Niger game set for August 19 in Abidjan, for the second leg game of the last round of qualification to the final phase of the CHAN soccer Tournament, ANGOP learned from an official source.

According to the website of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the main judge will be assisted by Kherson Emiliano dos Santos and Wilson Ntyamba.

António Caxala, according to the same source, will be the fourth official appointed by the African football governing body.

This will be the twelfth international match, which the Angolan referee is officiating in 2017.

