Dundo — The Broad Convergence for Angolan's Salvation- Electoral Coalition (CASA-CE) started Wednesday in Tchitato municipalityin eastern Lunda Norte province the accreditation of its list delegates.

Speaking to Angop, the provincial secretary for information of CASA-CE, Pedro Rodrigues, said that this process is taking place in other locations of the province.

The official said that CASA-CE is also "hunting vote" in the areas of Txinguvu and Txamba, Tchitato.

CASA-CE as coalition of political parties is competing for the August 23 election with MPLA, PRS, UNITA, APN, PRS, and FNLA.