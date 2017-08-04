3 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - FNLA Promises to Address Social Issues

Luanda — The pressing social matters such as energy, housing, health, education and water will be addressed, if the opposition FNLA party wins the elections on August 23, said Thursday the party's spokesman, João Bengui Vindo.

The politician made the pledge during the party's State-run Rádio Nacional de Angola broadcasting under the ongoing electoral campaign airtime ahead of the forthcoming 23 August election.

According to him, such needs are crucial for ensuring good life and wellbeing for the population.

In his turn, the party's national youth leader, Kiaku Samuel Kiala, said that the above mentioned aspects are contained in the FNLA's governance programme, which provides for equal opportunities for all Angolans.

Lucas Bengui Ngonda is the FNLA candidate for president of Republic.

