Like the insults that invariably fly around, false news is fast becoming a feature of highly contested elections campaigns. In a charged environment like pre-elections Kenya, it could have more serious consequences than the change of a mere percentage point at the polls. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

There is something slightly obsessive about the way Kenyans consume news, especially when politics is involved. Even if you find yourself partying it up in town, the club you're at might just switch off the music and turn the television to KTN News for the 21:00 bulletin.

Elections here are important, because they could determine people's bread and butter for the next five years.

Reasonable data costs and high mobile internet speed (Kenya's is the 14th fastest in the world and the best in Africa - are MTN, Vodacom and Cell C in South Africa taking notes?) mean people are pretty connected.

There are 39-million mobile phone subscriptions in this nation of 45-million people, and 88% of the population is accessing the internet through their cellphones.

More than 6-million Kenyans are on Facebook and 2.2-million are active on Twitter every month, while there are 15,000 registered bloggers.

