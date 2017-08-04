Vuyani Jarana has been appointed as the new South African Airways (SAA) Chief Executive Officer.

"He will commence his duties after his current employer has officially released him. Mr Jarana is currently Chief Officer for Vodacom Business at Vodacom Group LTD, a position he has held since 2012," National Treasury said on Thursday.

Jarana is also a member of the core leadership team of Vodacom Group responsible for the enterprise segment across the continent.

The national carrier's new CEO has among others transformed and positioned Vodacom Business as a growth engine of Vodacom, growing its contribution to group service revenues from under 10% to 25% over three years.

National Treasury said Jarana has built a solid and transformed organisation with emphasis on both top line business growth, as well as margin expansion.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba congratulated Jarana on his appointment.

"Given that Mr Jarana has turned around a loss-making subsidiary of the Vodacom Group, Vodacom Business Africa, into profitable and growth business, we believe he will be key in turning around SAA," said Minister Gigaba.

At a media briefing three weeks ago Minister Gigaba announced that he had received a submission from SAA on who should be its next CEO.

The airline was moved from the portfolio of the Department of Public Enterprises to National Treasury in 2014. The airline has been without a permanent CEO for two years since the resignation with immediate effect of former CEO Monwabisi Kalawe.

Action Plan

In addition, Minister Gigaba has also undertaken to meet the deadlines set by National Treasury in the 14-point Action Plan released in July. The plan which includes several interventions and timelines, is set to inspire confidence in the country.

National Treasury was tasked with actioning three key issues by the deadline of July 31 namely: the appointment of a CEO for South African Airways; implementing the Preferential Procurement Regulations which took effect on April 1; and engaging other government departments on the Private Sector Participation framework.

Minister Gigaba said the Preferential Procurement Regulations have been implemented since 1 April 2017 and are applicable to all organs of state.

Implementation commenced on 1 April 2017 and the reference to July 2017 is linked to accelerating efforts towards inclusive growth. Preferential procurement regulations are one of the policy instruments to accelerate the inclusive economic activity.

The implementation is linked to the demand plans departments published over the 12 months covering April 17 to March 2018.

Guidelines for the implementation have been issued and continuous technical support and guidance through national and provincial Supply Chain Management forums is being provided, as well as extended implementation support to institutions that have specifically requested further orientation sessions.

On the Private Sector Participation (PSP) framework: Ministers, particularly those in the Economic Cluster have been engaging at various platforms, including Cabinet Lekgotlas.