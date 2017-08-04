Photo: The Herald

President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace (file photo).

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly arrived in the capital Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, Rouhani was expected to be sworn in on Saturday afternoon in a ceremony set to be attended by senior officials from 92 countries.

Rouhani had a landslide victory in May this year. He would be sworn-in for his second term.

"Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony," the report said.

A Bulawayo24 report said that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa would be acting president during Mugabe's absence.

