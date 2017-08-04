4 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Don't Test Us, Police Warn As 10111 Strike Resumes

Tagged:

Related Topics

National police on Friday warned the public not to "test" the 10111 call centre, as operators went on strike again.

The service remained up and running and unnecessary or hoax calls to the emergency number placed strain on the queuing system, Major-General Sally de Beer said.

Contingency measures were already in place and had proved effective when the call centre operators went on strike last month, she said. Police officers were sent to take over from them.

"The strike action is regarded as a protected strike by SAPU-affiliated Public Service Act employees at 10111 call centres but 'no work, no pay' is applicable."

About 5 000 operators, represented by the South African Policing Union (SAPU), went on strike last month.

It was suspended four days later to allow the CCMA to help the parties find an amicable solution. SAPU said this proved fruitless.

Operators on Thursday again hung up their headsets. SAPU still wanted the operators' salaries to be increased by two notches, an estimated increase of R50 000 per annum.

Police management said in a statement said it would continue negotiations.

Operators are employed under the Public Service Act and are therefore not considered an essential service.

Source: News24

South Africa

Sex, Shrugs and Policy Holes - Why Partially Decriminalising Sex Work Isn't Enough

After almost two decades, the South African Law Reform Commission chose fiction over facts. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.