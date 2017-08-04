South Africa: Woman Shot Dead at Notorious Glebelands Hostel

Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old woman was shot dead by unknown suspects at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

KZN police spokesperson, Captain Thulani Zwane, said the woman was shot at around 20:30 while she was doing her laundry at the hostel.

He confirmed to News24 that the woman was a resident there.

Zwane said police were uncertain of the circumstances around the death, but they were investigating.

An Amnesty International report published this year stated that 60 people were killed at the hostel between March 2014 and November 2016.

The woman is the 92nd victim to be killed at the hostel. So far no-one has been held to account for any of the deaths.

Shooting incidents

Zwane said that a case of murder had been opened at the Umlazi police station, but there have been no arrests yet. He appealed to those with information to come forward.

This is the third killing at the Umlazi hostel in a space of two weeks.

It comes just a week after two people were killed in separate shooting incidents at the hostel.

Last week, a 32-year-old man died upon arrival at hospital after he was shot several times in the head, while a 53-year-old woman was killed later in her tuck-shop after two men acting as customers approached her.

No arrests have been made in connection with the two murders.

A Public Protector report found that poor rental control by the eThekwini Municipality was to blame for the high rate of murders in the residential complex.

The Moerane Commission was being held in Durban and tasked with investigating the underlying causes of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, as the province accounts for the bulk of political killings in the country.

It was set up by Premier Willies Mchunu in October 2016 and began its inquiry in March, working on a R15m budget.

Scores of people have been killed in the hostel which was described at the inquiry as a haven for hitmen doing politicians' and criminals' bidding.

Source: News24