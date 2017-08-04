Burundi: UNSC Concerned About Non-Implementation of Resolution 2303

The United Nation Security Council appeals to the government of Burundi to re-establish cooperation with international partners, especially the United Nations, in a constructive and mutually supportive manner. The Council is deeply concerned about the political situation in Burundi and the non-implementation of resolution 2303.

In its press release on August 2nd 2017, the UN Security Council expressed its satisfaction over the visit of the special envoy of the UN secretary general for Burundi, Michel Kafando and the good collaboration with the government of Burundi during his visit in June 2017. The council says it supports any effort to engage in dialogue: "The council reiterates its support to the secretary general and his special envoy in their effort to engage a dialogue with the Burundian government on the modalities to implement resolution 2303".

Members of the council regret, however, that Burundi Government has suspended all the cooperation and the collaboration with the Office of the United Nations of High Commissioner for Human Right (OHCHR). They call for a dialogue between OHCHR and Burundi government to resume their activities.

The council expresses its worries about the increasing number of refugees in camps established in neighbouring countries. The acts of torture, forced disappearances and extrajudicial executions worry the council: "While taking note of the generally calm security situation prevailing in the country, we remain alarmed by the growing number of refugees abroad. We are disturbed by reports of torture, forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings as well as the persistence of the political impasse in the country and the serious humanitarian consequences".

One resolution,different views...

The Resolution 2303 was adopted last year by 11 votes in favour to none against with 4 abstentions (Angola, China, Egypt, and Venezuela). It authorized a ceiling of 228 United Nations individual police officers to be deployed in Bujumbura and throughout Burundi for a one year period of time. They had to monitor the security situation and support the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).Though the resolution was adopted since April last year, it has not been implemented so far.

Reactions

Léonce Ngendakumana:"The implementation of the resolution is delaying"

The Vice president of Frodebu party says it is regrettable to see that the resolution has not yet been implemented. It was very important and it is still needed "Considering different reports that have been produced such as that of the UN special envoy, that of the mediator to the regional presidents as well as this press release of UNSC, it is high time to implement the resolution"

We appeal to the UNSC to make much more effort so that the resolution may be implemented "The increase in prices, taxes, unemployment... testifies the political crisis which leads to economic one. Security is not sufficient enough for people to work as required. If they don't implement the resolution, the situation may worsen"

Abel Gashatsi "There is no need to implement the resolution"

For the president of UPRONA party, there is no need to deploy foreign police officers. "There are no fighting parties. Such resolution can help in war time to protect one party or another or the population. There is no war in Burundi. The resolution raised controversy since last year and till now I can testify than Burundi is peaceful. We don't need foreign police officers".

He added that if the UN wants to reinforce cooperation, it can collaborate with Burundi government for other important projects.