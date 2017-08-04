South Africa: You Strike the Woman, You (Still) Strike the Rock

analysis

In the midst of political factions and disunity among the ANC we must never lose sight of the history of the women who fought so hard for the freedoms we take for granted today.

Women's month is celebrated in August every year in South Africa in honour of the remarkable contribution of our women to our great nation. The month commemorates the inspiring role of women to secure women's rights and build a more equitable society for all. It is also dedicated to women because of the oppression and exploitation they face and the fact that in many respects they still remain victims.

It's a time in which we reflect on the lives of the many women who stood in the face of adversity against the apartheid regime and fought with resilience and strength. It is undeniable that they endured the same suffering and sacrifice as men, as a result of their participation in the Struggle. The country's heritage can never be recognised fully without paying homage to these honorable women who fought beside us. They were a force to be reckoned with. Without the stories of these women our history remains incomplete.

To understand the magnanimous role these women...