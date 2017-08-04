4 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za

South Africa: Police Hot On the Heels of Masilela's Killers

Police have reassured the family and friends of slain actor Dumi Masilela that they will do everything in their power to bring the perpetrators to book.

Masilela, who was known as Sfiso in a popular soapie, Rhythm City, was shot in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday evening in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg. He succumbed to his wounds on Thursday morning.

In a statement on Friday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was concerned about the number of firearms that are being circulated in South Africa.

"We will not give up our country to criminals. We will go pound for pound, but we want to assure criminals that the police will be victorious. Our mandate is simple; maintain law and order and protect South Africans," said Minister Mbalula.

Minister Mbalula went on to express his condolences to the Rhythm City family, Masilela's supporters, friends, family and his wife Simphiwe Ngema.

