South Africa: Pinetown Jogger Dies After Collapsing

A jogger believed to be in his 30s died after collapsing on Entabeni Road in Pinetown, west of Durban, paramedics said on Friday.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man died on Thursday evening, just after 18:45.

When paramedics arrived they found people from the community watch doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the jogger, said Jamieson.

"Advanced life support paramedics took over and placed the man on a manual ventilator and continued with a full resuscitation. After approximately 30 minutes, the patient showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene," he said.

At this stage, the exact events leading up to the incident are unknown, however, police were on the scene and would be investigating further, added Jamieson.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that an inquest docket was opened at the Pinetown police station for investigation.

Source: News24