South Africa: Have Your Say On Marine Protected Areas Expansion

The public can now submit representations or comments on the draft Notices and Regulations for the expansion and re-zonation of the Betty's Bay, the Robberg and Goukamma Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Minister of Environmental Affairs, Dr Edna Molewa, published the notice on 21 July 2017 in Government Gazette 40996.

The department said it aims to improve the holistic protection of marine biodiversity in these MPAs.

"In its efforts to protect marine biodiversity and contribute to national targets as recommended by the National Protected Area Expansion Strategy (NPAES) and the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Department of Environmental Affairs has progressed with expansion and revision of regulations for three (3) existing MPAs managed by CapeNature (Bettys Bay, Robberg and Goukamma MPAs).

"The proposed expansion and re-zonation has been an ongoing process which was first initiated in 2012 and is supported by the Agulhas Bioregional Plan as a priority to meet national targets to protect intertidal habitats and to assist in linefish conservation," the department said.

Currently, Betty's Bay MPA has no defined zones such as restricted or controlled zones in terms of the NEMPAA and is managed as a controlled zone in that certain activities are allowed, whilst others are prohibited.

The draft gazette proposes that the MPA is zoned as a single restricted zone where fishing is completely prohibited.

"In order for Betty's Bay MPA to reach a state of ideal ecological functioning, all aspects of the ecosystem need to be protected.

"The MPA is intended to provide protection for the highly threatened abalone, their habitat and West Coast rock lobster (WCRL) but currently offers little protection to the line fish species found in the area. In order for the MPA to function effectively, the line fish species also needs to benefit from the protection," the department said.

The Gazette proposes two restricted zones and one controlled zone where only fishing from the shore is allowed in the Goukamma MPA.

It is suggested that the southern margin of the Robberg MPA be re-zoned as a no-take area where no consumptive resource use may take place.

"Thus there will be two types of zones in the MPA, a restricted zone where no fishing may occur, and three controlled zones where recreational shore-angling can take place.

"This approach will enhance the fisheries and conservation benefits of the MPA, especially considering the evidence of depletion of linefish stocks in the MPA and in the Plettenberg Bay area generally," the department said.

Any person who wishes to submit representations or comments in connection with the proposed declaration is invited to do so within 60 days from date of publication in the Government Gazette 40996 and by no later than 16h00 on the 19th of September 2017.

Follow the link to download the Draft notice: https://www.environment.gov.za/sites/default/files/gazetted_notices/draftnoticeandregulations_declaringbettysbay_robbergandgoukamma_mpas_gn40996.pdf