Kenya: First Lady - What I Will Do If You Vote for Kenyatta

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday campaigned for Jubilee in Kiambu County and appealed to women to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mrs Kenyatta made a promise to be their emissary to her husband, if they re-elect him.

"I promise that I will do all that I can to be your voice, to ensure that everyone can access better services. That is my promise", she said.

She said women have a strong voting power and should make their voice heard through the ballot.

Let your voices be heard through your votes. As women, we have a strong voice, let us use our voice, let us use our power", she said.

She said Jubilee projects, especially in the health sector, had a positive impact on women.

"I pray that you will hear me today and vote Uhuru Kenyatta as your president, so that you allow me, allow us to finish the work we started", she appealed from Ndumberi Stadium in Kiambu where she addressed women from Kiambu, Nyeri, Murang'a, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua counties.

The First Lady enumerated successes achieved in the last four years including the expanded access to healthcare through the revamped National Hospital Insurance Fund, the Cash Transfer Programme for senior citizens above 70 years, orphans, widows and the disabled, modern equipment to hospitals, expanded free education, power connection to public schools and homes and road construction across the country.

"A lot has been done in just four years and we have overcome many hurdles. I know that you have experienced the impact of progress as Kenyans, as families and as a community", she said.

The First Lady has recently visited 42 counties to drum up support for her husband, President Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party flag bearer.

She has addressed Women Empowerment meetings convened by the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation.