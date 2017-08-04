Kenya: Former Ghanaian Leader Urges Kenya to Hold Peaceful Polls

Nairobi — Former Ghanaian President John Mahama who is the Chairman of Commonwealth Election Observers Group to Kenya has called for peaceful elections from candidates and people of Kenya.

Mahama, who spoke on Thursday at a media briefing in Nairobi, began by sending condolences to the family and colleagues of Chris Msando of IEBC and called for through investigations to bring the culprits to book.

He was accompanied by other observers who will be overseeing the coming General Election.

"I wish that the people of Kenya, those seeking election, the poll officials and others to work and make the process democratic and join in the heartfelt desire for a peaceful process," he said.

Mahama assured Kenyans that they will observe the electoral process and act impartially and independently and will conduct themselves according to the standards expressed in the international declaration of principles for electoral observation.

"We are here to observe the electoral process and we will act impartially and independently as we assess its organization and conduct," added Mahama.

After the polls, the observers will take a view whether it was conducted to the international and regional standards to which Kenya has committed itself including its laws.

The group will issue a provisional report on their preliminary findings on August 10, 2017 whereas the final report will be prepared and submitted to the Commonwealth Secretary General, and subsequently shared with relevant stakeholders and the public.