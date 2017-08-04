Uganda: The Uganda Music Awards Set for Today

The first edition of The Uganda Music Awards (TUMA) takes place today at the Kampala Serena hotel. Billed to be unique and celebrating music in Uganda, the awards are being held under the theme: 'Real talent. Real people. Real music.'

"We are not trying to do the traditional music awards type of thing; we want to be as genuine as can be," said team leader Enock Ikiriza.

"These awards are 100 per cent about music. It is not about who is big or popular. We are not trying to compete with other awards, but to complement them and cover an aspect that seems to be left out." Although the fans nominated, the biggest percentage of the deciding power lies at the hands of of judges.

The panel consists of music teachers, deejays, media personalities and writers that have decades of experience under their belts. However, the fans' choice award category which has Juliana Kanyomozi, Ceaserous, Nina Roz, Lydia Jazmine and B2C will be decided entirely by the fans.

Eddy Kenzo leads the pack with seven nominations including Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste, Best Music Video and Song of the Year, among others. He is followed closely by 'queen' Sheebah Karungi and dancehall star Ziza Bafana, who each received four nods. The awards will be hosted by Urban TV's Denzel, singer Lillian Mbabazi and Radio City's Miss Deedan.

Deejay LL will keep the guests entertained as they enjoy their selfie moments before accessing the auditorium for the main event.

The organisers have promised a night of celebrating Ugandan music, live performances, endless entertainment and top-notch production. Tickets cost Shs 250,000 and Shs 100,000.