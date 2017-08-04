President Peter Mutharika has pledged to continue providing support to the youths through entrepreneurship trainings and provision of funds to help them venture into business.

Mutharika made the pledge when he presided over certificate presentation to the first cohort of the community Technical college graduates at a function that took place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe City.

The Malawi leader said his administration was in the process of starting Jobs for Youth Project to complement community technical colleges which are one of the government's initiatives to address the issue of lack of jobs and skills amongst the youth in the country.

"In my State of the Nation Address this year, I promised that we are starting Jobs for Youth Project. The Jobs for Youth Project is there to compliment the idea of community colleges. We are beginning with providing entrepreneurship training, and will follow with provision of start-up to support you to venture into businesses. And we begin this year," said Mutharika.

Mutharika also said government in the next three months would be providing tools to the graduated technical college students in order for them to hit the ground running.

"As a Global Champion of the Youth myself, I want us to empower the youth of this country. That is how we want to take the Youth forward. That is how we want to take Malawi forward. Remember, I only promise what I do. And I do what I promise. And our progressive agenda to transform Malawi is unstoppable. We are unstoppable."

Mutharika said the purpose of the colleges is to provide employable skills to the youth as a way of creating decent jobs for them and many Malawians so that the country develops.

"Community Colleges and the skills development program are important pillars of our vision and creation of a skilled labor force is a necessary step towards the development of Malawi. No country develops without a skilled labor force" Mutharika said.

The State President further went on to say that what one learns is not important if it is not put to use.

"The training you have received is not an end in itself. It is not what you learn that matters but what you do with it. Show this country that you have the capability to make a difference" he said.

697 students of which 230 are females on Wednesday were awarded the Malawi Tevet Level 1 and 2 Certificates in different disciplines ranging from Bricklaying, Carpentry and Joinery, Plumbing, Fabrication and welding, Textile fashion and Designing and Motor vehicle Mechanics.

The graduated from 10 community colleges government has introduced across the country. And these are Mponela, Ngara, Mbandira, Ezondweni, Chipumi, Chongoni, Naminjiwa, Chilobwe, Thumbwe and Miloga community technical colleges.

Community Technical Colleges, a brain child of the President and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, seeks to equip the young population with skills that will eventually make them because entrepreneurs and not just job seekers.