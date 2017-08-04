Mozambique: Farmers to Adopt Organic Pesticides

Maputo — Farmers from the Mozambican capital and the adjacent province of Maputo are expected to switch from inorganic to organic pesticides by the end of next year, which are viewed as safer and more environmentally friendly.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security claims that the use of so-called bio-pesticides will allow farmers to make their produce more available, mostly vegetables, in the most demanding supermarkets in the capital and city of Matola, reports Monday's issue of the daily paper "Noticias".

Momed Vala head of Department of Agriculture and Forestry explains that a number of supermarkets tend to avoid fresh vegetables that have come in contact with inorganic pesticides. Therefore, the change that is planned to happen next year will increase considerably the offer of fresh products in large supermarkets such as Shoprite, Game, Spar and Extra.

He explained that many supermarkets feel quite uncomfortable in marketing fresh products which have been exposed to inorganic pesticides because consumers are inclined to associate them with the increase of the number of cases of cancerous diseases.

Momed Vala was addressing some concerns expressed by a group of farmers regarding the use of pesticides for pest control pests which affect crops especially in the rainy season.

Farmers also complained about saline intrusion, poor seed quality and frequent flooding of the Mulauze canal, on the border between the city of Maputo and the municipality of Matola.

As for the saline intrusion, the minister said that a lasting solution would be the completion of Moamba Major Dam construction which has been stopped due to the suspension of financing.

The group was made by representatives of Mozambican farmers who were invited to attend the Coordinating Council meeting of the he Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, a 3-day event which ended on Saturday.