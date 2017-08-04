Malawi: Nde'feyo Rebrands Ump to Urban Music People

Nde'feyo Entertainment, producers of UMP Awards and Festival have announced that UMP has now rebranded from Urban Music Party to Urban Music People.

According to a statement, this year's events which are scheduled to take place on 18th and 19th November in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively will be produced in partnership with Nzika Arts.

"UMP season starts now, and we are happy to rebrand to Urban Music People from Urban Music Party which signifies the remarkable growth we have achieved over the years," said Ken 'Zizwa' Limwame, UMP Awards and Festival CEO, also Nde'feyo Entertainment Director.

Limwame added: "There will be UMP events pre and post the awards and people should expect to experience magnificent events as we continue to celebrate and promote Malawi's local urban music industry."

UMP Awards will be held as a standalone event on Saturday evening 18th November, 2017 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, first time the event will be held in the capital city.

UMP Festival will be held the following day, on 19th November, in Blantyre at a venue to be announced.

UMP Awards and UMP Festival were unbundled following tremendous growth and support the two events have jointly achieved in the past two years.

There will be 17 categories this year: Best Live Act; Best Duo/Group; Best Collaboration and Best SADC Act, Best Rap/Hip-Hop Act, Best Reggae/Dance-hall Act, Best R&B/Afro-Pop Act, Best Gospel Act, Best Female Act, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Video Director of the Year, Producer of the Year, Artist of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

Meanwhile, Limwame has appealed for support from individuals and corporate world.