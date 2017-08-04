4 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Experts Condemn Lack of Implementation of Cybercrime Law

By Chike Onwuegbuchi

Cyber security experts have decried poor implementation of cybercrime law passed some two years ago, they said that effective cybercrime law is necessary with the advent of the Internet of things (IOT) where key industries are bringing more operations online which increases the potential scale and impact of cyber threats.

Oluseyi Akindeinde, chief technical officer, Digital Encode, a company that assists Banks and other organizations to achieve cyber security standards, said that one can assess cybercrime law based on the conviction recorded since it became law.

"How many people have been prosecuted or jailed due to cyber hacks in Nigeria. I guess this will give us the extent to which we can begin to assess the implementation of the law," he said.

"Having said that, I'm aware the office of the NSA is also aware of this imminent wave of attacks." Akindeinde expressed the need for a national cyber security framework against industry specifics frameworks.

In his own contributions, Ahmed Adesanya, IT Security and Connectivity consultant, blame poor implementation of the cybercrime law on absence of a regulator or institution for the purpose of implementing it.

