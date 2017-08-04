Controversial rapper CMB Prezzo has said he will not erase his ex-girlfriend Michelle Yola’s tattoo which is inscribed on his hand.

Socialite Yola is rumoured to have jumped into yet another relationship almost immediately after dumping the My Gal hit maker.

Yola is said to be grooving with a foreigner.

The petite lass and Prezzo, who will go down in the history of Kenyan showbiz as one of the acts involved in countless love relationships, had been dating for more than two years before their nasty break up two months ago.

THREAT TO SHOOT

Yola dumped Prezzo over cheating claims but the rapper tried to mend fences with her, going as far as threatening to shoot any man who would attempt to seduce her.

However, after his efforts proved to be futile, Prezzo gave up the chase but decided to keep her tattoo because “it means so much to him.”

Speaking to Kiss FM, Prezzo wished Yola well insisting that he would always cherish the moments they spent together.

“The tattoo stays because you have to understand that when I was getting this tattoo she was a very big part of my life. We dated for two-and-half-years and all the problems I encountered, she was the only one there for me. Saying I’m gonna remove the tattoo because she has another man is petty and immature, he said.

FORMER LOVERS

During happier times, Prezzo and Yola decided to tattoo each other’s name as a show of love. But after the split, Yola removed Prezzos’ tattoo covering it with a flower.

Yola makes the long list of women in showbiz who have dated the rapper.

They include former radio presenter singer Sheilah Mwanyigha, ex-wife Daisy Kiplagat, whom they divorced with in 2013, socialite Huddah Monroe, the late Nigerian Big Brother representative Goldie Harvey and Tanzania radio presenter Diva The Bawse.

Others are Tanzania socialite Chagga Barbie and rapper Noti Flow.