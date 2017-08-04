Politician-cum-evangelist Chris Daza has roped in former deputy minister Samuel Kaphula into his newly formed political party called Democratic People's Congress, shortened as 'DePeCo' , saying a convention will be held later in the year.

Kaphula is the party's interim deputy treasurer general.

Daza at a news conference in Lilongwe also unveiled Alick Mwenechanya as Depeco secretary general while journalist Anthony Masamba is deputy director of information and media.

He said the new party which has started holding public rallies will hold a convention in September to fill vacant positions.

Daza said the launch of the party will be held after the convention.

He could not deny nor confirm that South Africa-based rich Prophet Shephered Bushiri is the major financier of Depeco.

Daza is close ally to Bushiri.

Bushiri has been linked to political leadership but he has maintained that he is not interest to join frontline politics.

According to Daza, who served as Governance Minister in Joyce Banda regime and former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general, Depeco wants to improve integrity, promote equality, innovation and women empowerment to eradicate poverty and corruption.

"We will release the potential of our people to drive the economy upwards and provide a good standard of living for all citizens," he said.

"We are coming in with new ideas, getting stronger every day. We are younger and brighter. The DPP is looking older and duller," Daza said.

He hoped the new party will shake up Malawi's political landscape.

"Ours shall be a truely democratic party that will provide home to all Malawians," said Daza.

He said Depeco party plans to tackle crime, poverty and unemployment.

Daza is also the Senior Fellow of Geneva Institute of Leadership and Public Policy. Currently the Founding President of Eldabar Africa Global Leadership Enterprise, a South African institution training leaders across the SADC region.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through its legal advisor Charles Mhango obtained a court injunction against DEPECO on the use of name and symbols.

The DPP use a maize cob (christened as Chaponda) as its symbol while the new party has a shrub like a maize cob as a symbol.

There are over 50 political parties registered in Malawi but the Malawi Electoral Commission says a handful participate in elections.