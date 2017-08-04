Maputo — The Vietnamese government on Monday expressed its readiness to assist Mozambique in improving its capacity for prevention and management of natural disasters.

"We are available to share our experience in everything to help Mozambique to improve its ability to cope with natural disasters," said Pham Quang Minh, Vice President of the Vietnam Search and Rescue Committee, speaking during a meeting with the Mozambican Prime Minister, Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, who on Monday began a four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

For his part the Mozambican Prime-minister expressed his gratitude saying "thanks you for your willingness to share with us your experience in disaster management. We hope to learn a lot from you, "said the Prime-minister, Mozambican PM at the end of his visit to the Vietnam Search and Rescue Committee.

Speaking to journalists in Hanoi, the Deputy Director for Asia and Ocean Affairs in the Mozambique's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Isac Massamby, confirmed the willingness of the Vietnamese authorities to welcome fellow-country people to be trained on prevention and management of natural disasters.

"The next steps include identifying specific areas and find out how Vietnam could assist Mozambique, especially in the use of modern technologies for prevention and monitoring of natural disasters, search and rescue operations," said Massamby.

Like Mozambique, Vietnam has been hit cyclically by natural disasters, including floods.

Vietnam Search and Rescue Committee is a body responsible for conducting and coordinating search and rescue operations by land, sea and air with modern emergency monitoring stations.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial Monument and visit the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, where his body is preserved in a glass case. The Mausoleum is the final resting place of the most iconic and popular leader of Vietnam, who died in 1969.

The Prime-minister will then go to the presidential palace and the government office, where delegations of both countries are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for the protection and conservation of wild species.

Do Rosario is also expected to meet with the Mozambican community in Vietnam and the secretary-general of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong.