Kenya: President Kenyatta Urges Kenyans to Vote Peacefully

press release

President Kenyatta urges Kenyans to vote peacefully

NAIROBI, 4 August 2017 (PSCU) - President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and vote peacefully on August 8, assuring that adequate steps have been put in place to ensure their safety.

He said the 2017 election will be determined by the turnout and called on voters to ensure they exercise their democratic right by choosing their leaders.

"We urge Kenyans to continue maintaining peace and co-exist peacefully. They should not fight because of politics," said President Kenyatta while being interviewed by radio journalists at State House, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta expressed confidence that Kenyans will vote for Jubilee based on its outstanding development track record.

He said once given a second term, Jubilee will be able to complete the projects it has initiated that are at different stages of completion as well as start new ones that will continue to lift the lives of citizens.

The President pointed out that his administration's track record speaks for itself, saying the opposition's efforts to undermine progress have failed.

He said Jubilee has also achieved milestones in its effort to unite Kenyans and spread development across the country in an all-inclusive way.

"We have laid the foundations for progress. We are seeking a second to complete the work we have started for the benefit of all Kenyans," President Kenyatta said.

The President said in the last four-and-a-half years, Jubilee has made a lot of progress in providing solutions to challenges facing Kenyans ranging from the land question where over 3.5 million title deeds have been issued to the creation of over 2.5 million quality jobs for the youth.

"We have now put in place an action plan that we intend to implement in our second term to create 6.5 million quality jobs for Kenyans in the next five years. That is why it is important for Kenyans to vote for Jubilee," President Kenyatta said.

On previous marginalized regions, President Kenyatta said the Jubilee Government has made strides in opening up the areas that lagged behind in development by stepping up investment in key projects, offering services that are uplifting the lives of people in those regions.