Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on Wednesday expressed the Mozambican government's desire to cooperate with Vietnam in the research, production and marketing of seeds, particularly for rice.

“We must all bet on this front, because in Mozambique, as in Vietnam, agriculture has been chosen as a priority”, said Rosario.

He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the seed production company, the Thai Binh Seed Corporation, in Thai Binh province, on the third day of his official visit to Vietnam.

Rosario suggested that the embassies of the two countries, with the support of the Mozambican agriculture ministry and of the Vietnamese multinational company Viettel should coordinate activities so that technical staff from the Thai Binh Seed Corporation can visit Mozambique to assess conditions.

“For us, the visit should happen in October, since this is the month when the agricultural season begins”, said Rosario. “It would be good for the visit to happen precisely in this month”.

In Mozambique, the Thai Binh Corporation would work with the Mozambique Agricultural Research Institute (IIAM), and later identify national partners working on seed production.

“We would join our efforts culminating in the design of a seed production model for Mozambique”, said the Prime Minister.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Luisa Meque, who is on Rosario's delegation, said during the meeting that Mozambique is also interested in technical assistance and the transfer of technology.

“Our company is ready and willing to work with Mozambique in the research, production and marketing of seeds”, said Tran Manh Bao, the chairperson of the board of the Thai Binh Seed Corporation. He stressed that first a study must be made of the agro-ecological conditions of Mozambique.