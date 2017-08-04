Nigeria: Association Commends Police's Effort Against Homosexuality

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has commended the Nigerian Police in their efforts to reduce homosexuality to the barest minimum in the country.

Mr Olalekan Hammed, the President of the association, made the commendation in a statement he issued in Osogbo on Friday.

Hammed, who made reference to the arrest of 42 persons in Lagos, for allegedly involving in homosexuality, described homosexuality as an immoral and ungodly act, adding that it was also against African cultural value and belief.

"The efforts being made by Nigeria Police to ensure that homosexuality goes to extinction is commendable.

"Other government agencies, NGOs and the entire Nigerians should join the war against homosexuality.

"That is the only way we can save the incoming generations from being homosexuals," he said.

Hammed, who urged Nigerians not to see hunting of homosexuals by the police as needless or waste of time, said the fight against homosexuality in Nigeria required collective responsibility.

The association's president further urged that similar efforts against homosexuality should be extended to other parts of the country.

NAN