Liberia: Cuttington University in Suakoko to Graduate 700 Students

Suakoko District — Cuttington University located in Suakoko District Bong County will on Friday and Saturday, August 4-5 2017 respectively graduate seven hundred-twenty seven (727) students of various professional disciplines.

According to Dr. Theodore V. K. Brown, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the Cuttington University, the under-graduate school which is run on school's main campus in Suakoko will graduate 363 students who will earn bachelor degrees of different disciplines on Friday August 4, 2017 beginning at 10:am.

Dr. Brown also disclosed that also on Friday at 2:pm the Cuttington Junior College, which is operating in Kakata in Margibi County, will put out 46 students with Associate degrees in various field of studies.

On Saturday August 5, 2017, the Cuttington School of Graduate and Professional Studies which is run in Monrovia, is expected to graduate 318 persons at the Master's level, according to Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown revealed that on Friday, August 4, 2017 in the first graduation programme at 10:am, a Professor Emeritus of the Massachusetts University of Medical School in the United States of America, Dr. Deborah Harmon Hines is expected to serve as convocation speaker.

He said Dr. Hines had worked with the Episcopal Church in Liberia and the A.M. Dogliotte School of Medicine at the University of Liberia for several years.

At 2:00 in the afternoon on Friday, August 4, 2017, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA)-Liberia, Olalekan Balogun, will serve as keynote speaker for the Cuttington Junior College graduation programme on the CU main campus.

Dr. Brown told FrontPageAfrica in a mobile phone conversation on Thursday August 3, 2017 that the President of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is due to deliver the keynote address on Saturday August 5, 2017 for the Cuttington School of Graduate and Professional Studies on the school's main campus in Suakoko beginning at 10:00 in the morning.

Cuttington University was relocated to central Liberia from Cape Palmas, Maryland County in Southern Liberia in 1948, but instructional classes began in 1949 and the school had graduated hundreds of people who are contributing their professional duties to humanity around the world.

Investigations conducted by this paper in Gbarnga said many people are surmising that the three keynote speakers' speech will center on the significant role education plays in the development of a nation judging from a country like Liberia that has 70 per cent illiterate citizens.

It has been gathered that this is the first time that the school will have three separate programmes since the Junior College and Graduate School were established by Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa in 2004 as a means of providing education opportunity to Liberians to obtain their master's degrees in the country.