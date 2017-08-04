Liberia: Union of Liberian Democrats Party Throws Weight Behind Vice President Joe Boakai

Monrovia — The Union of Liberia Democrats says it has no regret to endorse the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

The party made the assertion Thursday when its leadership endorsed the ruling Unity Party (UP) candidate for the forthcoming Presidential and Legislative Elections slated for October 2017.

Thursday's ceremony took place at the party's Point Four Headquarters and was witnessed by ULD supporters, its political leader Jonathan Mason and its defected lawmaker Francis Nymahin

The ULD Secretary General, Prince Varney, who read the endorsement statement on behalf of the party said there are many political parties seeking the nation's highest seat but the see Unity Party's Joseph Boakai as the best choice.

"His insights into our nation's problems and needs and his willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public's questions and concerns sets him above the mere rhetorics and empty promises of regular politicians," he said.

"Therefore, the ULD hereby express our support to his presidential bid."

Varney added that ULD believes Vice President Boakai has demonstrated throughout his public service career his appreciation for working in a multi-partisan fashion to get things accomplished and has shown a deep understanding of the issues confronting the nation, nationally and internationally.

ULD's political leader, Jonathan Mason, during the occasion, stated that they have decided to endorse the candidacy of Vice President Joseph Boakai because he will be a leader who will serve Liberia and its people.

"The man the ULD has endorsed today is an emancipator and developer and let me tell you that no one can develop Liberia but Liberians themselves," said Mason.

Lofa County District #1 Lawmaker Francis Nymahin, who was recently elected on the ticket of the ULD but later pledged loyalty to the ruling Unity Party, stated that despite pledging support to the Unity Party (UP) he was still a staunch member of the ULD and that no one should underestimate the party's strength.

The Lofa lawmaker stated that ULD is pledging support to Vice President Joseph Boakai at the time nine other political parties have pledged support to his presidential bid.

According to lawmaker Nymahin, critics of Vice Presidential Boakai say that he is a sleeping giant and wondered why should opposition political parties chose to unite and contest against the Vice President when he is a sleeping giant.