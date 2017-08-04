Liberia: Marketers Prepare to Take Dr. Jones Mills to Executive Mansion

Monrovia — Marketers in the Gardnesville belt have vowed to stand by the standard bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) and take him to the Mansion on October 10, 2017.

The marketers, in a collective commitment, praised Dr. Jones for his contribution to women and children of Liberia and the improvement of their businesses.

"We are pleased and we will be behind you, we will stand tall and support you and take you to the Mansion," said Ma Martha on behalf of her colleagues.

The marketers praised the poverty doctor for his innovation and assistance to them throughout the years, recounting when he bought a hundred bundle of zinc.

Dr. Jones' visit to the markets was intended to inform his supporters that he is on the ballot and the code of conduct could not hold him.

Making remarks, Dr. Jones told marketers not to be carried away by politicians who do not have plan for Liberia.

"We were here last year during the rainy season and we saw how wet this market was, my wife and myself decided to buy zinc for this market," he said.

"Vote for us and we will give Liberia back to Liberians. We are prepared to take you out of poverty, as you know poverty is not our destiny," he noted.

Dr. Jones, who could not let go the issue of the code of conduct, told marketers that those in government who were wishing for him not to contest due to CoC have failed.

"The very people who crafted that law are the ones the law is haunting now."

"They are the ones running to the court and not me, but the hole they dug for me, I jumped over it," he said.

He however promised to continue the loan program she elected president in order to improve the lives of the people.