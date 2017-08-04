4 August 2017

Liberia: Greenville Port Gains ISPs Compliance Level-1 for First Time in 53 Years

Monrovia — The Port Facility Security Assessment (PFSA) and Port Facility Security Plan (PFSP) of the Samuel Alfred Ross Port of Greenville, Republic of Liberia after an exhaustive reviewed, meets the guidelines and procedures pursuant to the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) X1-2 Chapter 16.3-3.15 and 16.4 and the Contracting Government'- Designated Authority, ISPS, Republic of Liberia.

Consistent with International best practices, and in full compliance with the ISPS Code Regime , Particularly, X1-2 Chapter 16.3-3.15 and 16.4 respectively, and in keeping with the Safety of Life at Sea Convention (SOLAS), the Management of the National Port Authority instituted an Alternative Security Arrangement, approved by the Designated Authority, a Recognized Security Organization, West African Maritime Security Consultancy (WAMSEC) conducted a Port Facility Security Assessment (PFSA) of the Greenville Port and formulated a Port Facility Security Plan (PFSP).

Since 1954-1964 when the Port of Greenville was originally constructed by the African Fruit Company, a German Concession, to facilitate agriculture operations in banana cultivation up to the exportation of timbers as the key export, the Port for the first time has been Certificated and Certified as an International Ship and Port Security.

Thus making it to gain Security level 1 status consistent with the (ISPS) Code.

The ISPS Code is a set of measures put in place to enhance the security of ships and port facilities.

It was developed in response of the perceived threats to ships and port facilities after the 9/11 attacks and provides a framework through which ships and port facilities can co-operate to detect and deter acts which pose a threat to maritime security.

The Port of Greenville was officially dedicated on December 11, 1964 by former Liberian President William R. Tolbert who formerly opened the facility for operations in the same year.

The Samuel A. Ross Port of Greenville is Liberia's third largest sea port with huge potential that is poised to become a beacon of hope for revenue generation, job creation and other associated economic dividends for the entire South eastern region.

This is yet another historical legacy for the Liberian Sea Port Sector for the first time in more than half of a century.

